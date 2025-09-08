Divya Deshmukh claims her first win of FIDE Grand Swiss 2025

BASEL: India’s Divya Deshmukh beat Egyptian GM Bassem Amin in the fourth round to claim her first win in the open category of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025.

Wielding the black pieces, Divya, who recently claimed the FIDE World Cup title, outplayed her opponent in a Sicilian game.

The 19-year-old cashed in on a slew of errors in the middle game from her higher-rated opponent to enter the endgame in a winning position.

A brilliant rook sacrifice (33. Rxg4) firmly tilted the game in Divya’s balance as she soon bagged a massive win.

Divya had entered the open section of the tournament after having already secured a spot at the Candidates through her World Cup win.

The Indian GM started off with a defeat to compatriot Abhimanyu Puranik, before claiming draws in the second and third rounds. Agencies

