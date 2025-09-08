Pakistan to host first-ever T20I tri-series

Lahore: Pakistan will host its first-ever T20I tri-series from November 17 to 29, which features Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the other teams. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the tri-series series has been scheduled to provide the three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The tri-series will open on November 17 with Pakistan facing Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, also marking Afghanistan’s maiden T20I game in Pakistan. Afghanistan have previously played five ODIs in Pakistan, the most recent being against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy in February this year.

On November 19, Sri Lanka will meet Afghanistan at Rawalpindi, before the action shifts to Lahore. The remaining five T20Is, including the final on November 29, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. IANS

