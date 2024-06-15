Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Girls’ chess championship in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: Immensely gifted Divya Deshmukh of India outclassed Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva to clinch the title in the World Junior Girls’ chess championship in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

With this win Divya, an International Master, ended the tournament with 10 points out of a possible 11, half-point ahead of the second-placed Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia at the Gift City.

Mkrtchyan dashed the medal hopes of Rakshita Ravi in a one-sided game.

The third place went to Ayan Allahverdiyeva of Azerbaijan, who scored a victory over Norman Kseniya of Russia to reach 8.5 points.

In the open section, Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan defeated overnight sole leader Mamikon Gharbyan of Armenia to win the title on better tiebreak ahead of Armenian Emin Ohanyan. IANS

