DPSG Invitational Inter School Rapid Chess Championship: Maria’s Public School lift best team title

GUWAHATI: Maria’s Public School (27.5 points) bagged the best school award in the 1st DPSG Invitational Inter School Rapid Chess Championship that concluded at the Delhi Public School, Guwahati premises in the city on Saturday. Sarasvat Deka of Delhi Public School, Guwahati received the best player of the tournament award. He collected 6 points from the same number of rounds. The youngest participant award was given to Samaya Pansari of Royal Global School.

Award winners (only champions)- Upto class IV (Mixed): Sarasvat Deka (DPSG). Upto Class IV (girls): Ipshita Thakuria (DPSG). Class V to VIII (Mixed): Jagajit Sinha (Modern English School). Class V to VIII (Girls): Ritisha Marya Rajbongshi (RGS). Class IX to XII (mixed): Karnav P Deka (Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti). Class IX to XII (girls): Afsheen Afsha Zaman (Maria’s Public School).

Also Read: 2nd Tapash Roy Memorial Bridge Tournament Set to Take Place at Railway Institute Central Pandu

Also watch: