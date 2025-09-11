Djed Spence becomes first Muslim to play for England

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence made history on Tuesday when he came off the bench in Belgrade to become the first Muslim to earn a senior cap for England.

Spence, 25, replaced Chelsea’s Reece James in the 69th minute of England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know I was the first, so it’s a blessing,” London-born Spence said. “It’s good to make history and hopefully inspire young kids around the world that they can make it as well. They can do what I am doing,” he added. Agencies

