Jalaj Saxena bids farewell to Kerala after nine seasons

New Delhi: All-rounder Jalaj Saxena has decided to part ways with Kerala after nine seasons, ending an era of consistency and leadership in the state side.

The veteran cricketer, who began his domestic career with Madhya Pradesh in the 2005-06 season, moved to Kerala ahead of the 2016-17 season and went on to represent them in 125 matches across formats until the 2024-25 season.

Announcing his decision on Instagram, Saxena wrote, "It's never easy to put my feelings into words, but today I want to share something close to my heart. I have played my last game in Kerala colours, and that thought still feels surreal. Saying this brings a strange mix of emotions - gratitude, pride and a little ache. Over the years, this team has given me more than just cricket. It gave me brothers, friends and a family that stood by me through every high and low."

Saxena was Kerala’s backbone for nearly a decade, amassing 3,153 runs and 352 wickets across formats. In first-class cricket for Kerala, he scored 2,252 runs in 58 matches with three centuries and claimed 269 wickets at an impressive average of 20.68, including 23 five-wicket hauls. His 269 wickets are the second-most by any Kerala player in first-class cricket, behind KN Ananthapadmanabhan’s 310. (IANS)

