Djokovic Calls US Open Exit ‘An Awful Feeling’ Amid Health Struggles

New York: The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic described his time on court as ‘an awful feeling’ after the Serbian great suffered a stunning first-round defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone at the US Open, revealing that persistent physical problems, including vomiting, cramping and pain, severely affected his ability to finish the match.

“I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain,” Djokovic said after the loss, as quoted by ATP.

“Yeah, the back just gave up in the end and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out,” he added.

The defeat marked a remarkable break in Djokovic’s Grand Slam record. The 39-year-old had not lost in the opening round of a major since the 2006 Australian Open, with his only other first-round defeat at a Grand Slam coming at the 2005 Australian Open.

But despite the physical difficulties, Djokovic had put himself in a strong position to avoid the upset. He led by two sets to one and was a break ahead in the fourth set before his struggles took an increasing toll.

“I was a break up in the fourth, but just struggled all the way since the fourth game of the match,” Djokovic said. “Again, I don’t want to take too much out of his win. Congrats to him. He’s a nice guy, a fighter. But I didn’t enjoy myself.”

The Serbian admitted that the severity of his condition had even made him consider retiring from the contest. However, moments of recovery and his refusal to give up persuaded him to continue.

“I have, I have. I have, but then I won a set and then (the) third one. Then I was, like, ‘Okay, maybe there is a chance’. Yeah, I didn’t want to give up in fourth or fifth, so I wanted to finish the match,” he stated. IANS

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