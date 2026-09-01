Mariano Navone Stuns Novak Djokovic in Five-Set Epic: ‘A Dream Come True’

New York: Argentina’s Mariano Navone reacted to his stunning win over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in New York.

The Argentine 25-year-old, who has Djokovic as one of his idol, stated that “it was a dream come true” for having faced the Serb great.

“It’s amazing. The way we played, five sets against the GOAT,” Navone said, as quoted by ATP. “I’m very happy. I don’t know, what can I say?”

“It’s unbelievable. It means a lot to me,” Navone said of facing Djokovic for the first time. “It’s a dream come true, I mean seriously, 100 per cent. Now I have to recover. I think it’s almost 12 o’clock, so we have to go to sleep.” IANS

Also Read: US Open: Mariano Navone Stuns Novak Djokovic in First-Round Shock