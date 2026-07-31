Djokovic Confirms Cincinnati Masters Comeback After Wimbledon Semi-Final Exit

Cincinnati: Former world number one Novak Djokovic said Thursday he would make his return to competition at the Cincinnati Masters next month, almost a month after he crashed out of the Wimbledon semi-finals at the hands of Jannik Sinner. The August 13-23 tournament in Cincinnati marks the 39-year-old’s first appearance there since his 2023 title.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be in Cincinnati this year, for the first time since 2023,” Djokovic said on the tournament’s social media.

“That year I played one of the top three Masters 1000 finals of my career. I really look forward to coming back, playing in front of you again, and seeing all the fans from around the world. See you soon!” Agencies

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