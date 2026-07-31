Teen Para Cyclist Lisha Das Finishes Last in Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: Teenage Indian para cyclist Lisha Das bowed out after finishing sixth and last in the women’s C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualifying event at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old, the youngest athlete in India’s contingent and the country’s only para-track cyclist to qualify for the Games, clocked 6:58.000 minutes in the qualification round, averaging 34.450 kmph. Her time was well off the pace set by the leading contenders.

Australia’s Tara Neyland topped the qualification standings in 4:45.796 minutes, while England’s Morgan Newberry secured the second spot in 5:06.470 minutes to book a place in the gold medal race.

New Zealand’s Nicole Murray (5:06.878 minutes) and Australia’s Erin Normoyle (5:24.264 minutes) qualified for the bronze medal contest.

In the men’s team event, the Indian trio of David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam finished last with a time of 46.396 seconds.

India’s Vishal TK failed to qualify for the final of the men’s 400 metre event.

Vishal, slotted in semifinal-1, finished seventh in his race with a time of 46.33 seconds. His effort will well slower than his national record mark of 44.98 seconds, a time he set at the Confederation Cup earlier in the year. Agencies

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