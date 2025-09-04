Djokovic edges Fritz to set Alcaraz showdown in semis

New York: Novak Djokovic advanced to his fourth semifinal in as many majors this year after beating Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, in the US Open quarterfinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The four-time US Open champion tied Jimmy Connors by improving to 14-0 in US Open quarterfinals as he aims to reach his 11th US Open final—with the ultimate goal of a 25th major title.

Djokovic will next face rival Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster semi-final clash. Tje Serbian leads the Spaniard 5-3 in their ATP Head2Head series, including victories in their past two matches. Friday will mark their first encounter at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic broke Fritz early and sealed a tense first set after saving six break points in a thrilling 10-minute final game, clinching it on his second set point.

The second set was marked by Fritz squandering his first four break-point chances. Instead it was Djokovic getting the first break when he ran down a drop shot and Fritz’s return found the net for a 4-3 edge.

Fritz at last got a break, on his 11th chance, when Djokovic’s drop shot fell short to tie it at 5-5. But the American’s immediately double-faulted in the first and final points of the ensuing game, giving Djokovic the break right back. The Serb served it out with a sweet backhand for a two-set cushion.

Fritz broke Djokovic in the third set’s fourth game. He hit three aces to take a 5-2 lead and he served out the frame, winning his fortune.

The fourth set was clean as neither player saw a break point through nine games, with Djokovic, his legs becoming heavier, hunting his 95th US Open match win. Then the Serb maneuvered the score to 15-40 for two match points, but missed two backhands at the end of protracted rallies to bring up deuce.

Fritz clawed his way to a game point but soon was staring down a third match point against him. The American’s fifth double fault ended the contest.

After shaking hands with Fritz and the chair umpire, Djokovic busted out the viral ‘Soda Pop’ K-pop dance. He explained in his on-court interview that it was dedicated to his daughter, Tara, who was celebrating her eighth birthday. IANS

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Summoned in Betting App Case as ED Widens Crackdown

Also Watch: