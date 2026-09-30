Daniil Medvedev beats Andrey Rublev to win Hangzhou Open title

Hangzhou: Daniil Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev to secure the Hangzhou Open title on Tuesday, in turn strengthening his bid to return to the ATP Finals.

Medvedev won 7-5, 6-4 to claim his third title of the season after Brisbane and Dubai. He put on a dominant show, managing 23 aces and just two double faults throughout the match.

It was also Medvedev’s 24th career tour-level title and his 22nd on hard court.

“I’m really happy to see you in this final,” Medvedev said to Rublev at the trophy ceremony. “Sorry that I served good today, but hopefully we can finish the season this strong,” he added.

The 30-year-old is now in contention to return to the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin after missing out on qualification last year for the first time since 2018. Agencies

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