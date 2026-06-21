Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Finishes Fourth in Tough Competition

Doha: India’s two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra finished fourth in the javelin throw event of the Doha Diamond League event, ending with a season’s best throw of 85.69 metres in Doha, Qatar. With his solid effort on Friday, Neeraj Chopra achieved the qualifying standard for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held from July 23 to August 2.

This was the season’s first Diamond League event for India’s legendary athlete Chopra, who is returning from an injury. This was a decent effort by the star Indian athlete, who had delayed his decision over his return to action, asking the Diamond League officials to confirm his participation at the last moment as he continued to assess his recovery from injury. After his final training session convinced both him and his support team that he was ready, the organisers agreed, paving the way for his comeback in Doha.

Chopra, the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, finished behind Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (88.96 m), former Olympic champion Anderson Peters of Granada (86.38), and Curtis Thompson of the United States, who ended third with a throw of 85.99m. Both Peters and Thompson also came up with their season’s best. Pathirage, however, failed to come anywhere close to his personal best of 92.62 achieved at Rome two weeks back on June 4. Fellow Indian Sachin Yadav failed to qualify for the final. IANS

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