Neeraj Chopra set for Doha Diamond League return after injury layoff

NEW DELHI: Neeraj Chopra is set to make his highly anticipated return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, 2026.

The Olympic champion. who is currently training in Switzerland, has not competed since the disappointing 2025 World Championships. He has spent the intervening period recovering from a back injury.

Neeraj was conditionally included in India’s athletics squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, announced on Sunday. However, he must clear the Athletics Federation of India’s qualification mark of 82.61m to secure selection.

If he competes in Glasgow, India will have three javelin throwers at the Games, with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir having already qualified through the Indian Athletics Series 9. Agencies

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