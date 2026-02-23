Doha to host International Cricket Council Board and Committee meetings

Dubai: The International Cricket Council on Sunday said that Doha, Qatar, will host the next round of ICC Board and Committee meetings from March 25-27.

Last year, in a historic first, Zimbabwe hosted the ICC Board and Committee meetings, marking a major milestone for the country’s standing in the global game. The prestigious gatherings took place in Harare on April 10 and 11, before moving to the world-renowned Victoria Falls from April 12 to 13, 2025.

“The decision to stage the meetings in Doha reflects the ICC’s growing engagement with cricket in Qatar and the country’s wider sporting ecosystem. The ICC’s support of and collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and Olympic Committee, Cricket in Qatar has fuelled remarkable progress for the sport in recent years,” the ICC said in a release. IANS

