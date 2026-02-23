India A beat Bangladesh A to defend ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title

Bangkok: India A defended its ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars title, beating Bangladesh A by 46 runs in the final, which took place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Sunday. The Radha Yadav-led side successfully defended the 135-run target, bowling the opponent out for 88 in 19.1 overs, to claim the second Rising Stars title in as many editions of the tournament.

Tejal Hasabnis starred with the bat, scoring a 34-ball 51, which included three fours and two sixes. Hasanbis showed plenty of skill and character to bail her team out of trouble, even striking at 150, much higher than her teammates, to make a decisive difference.

She combined with the skipper for an important 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helping India stabilise well after losing quick wickets at the start.

Bangladesh A skipper Fahim Khatun picked a four-wicket haul to keep her side firmly in the game, with plenty of support from the spinners.

In reply, the Indian bowlers dominated proceedings in the second half. Only one Bangladesh A batter—Shamima Sultana—managed to touch 20, while others had very brief stays.

Bangladesh was never in the run chase, having lost its first wicket for 12 runs in the third over.

The star with the ball was Prema (three for 12), who was part of RCB’s triumphant campaign in the recently played WPL. She gave the ball plenty of flight and got enough purchase off the surface. Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwer provided the leg-spinner with ample support, taking two scalps each.

This is the second successive time Bangladesh A finished runners-up, having lost to India A by 31 runs in the maiden edition in 2023. IANS

