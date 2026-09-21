Dominant England sweep Sri Lanka T20I series

Manchester: Another day, another dominating display by England helped the side clean sweep Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Jos Buttler smacked an unbeaten 62 and finished England’s paltry 125-run chase after the bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka inside 19 overs in the first innings.

This was England’s 15th consecutive win over Sri Lanka in T20Is.

The England opener combined 85 runs off just 38 balls with captain Harry Brook, who scored 33, for the second wicket to completely push the visitors out of the game.

Sri Lanka had struck early when Tharindu Ratnayake had Aneurin Donal stumped in the third over. But Buttler and Brook didn’t let Sri Lanka sniff any comeback during their stand as they found the fence regularly. Brook did get run out trying to sneak in a single, but Buttler hit a four and couple of sixes in to finish the game off inside 10 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lankan batters had another horrid outing as they lost wickets regularly. Pathum Nissanka (36 off 24 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (35 off 28 balls) did make England bowlers think a bit in an otherwise poor outing.

Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer, and Will Jacks picked two wickets each while Liam Dawson and Jamie Overton took one apiece to bowl out Sri Lanka for 124 and setup an easy win for England. Agencies

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