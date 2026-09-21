IOC Chief Coventry Stresses Importance of Athlete Experience at Major Events

Nagoya: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry said on Sunday that the experience of athletes should be a key consideration when organising major sporting events.

Coventry made the remarks after visiting the athletes’ accommodation area at Garden Pier in Nagoya Port, where she met with athletes competing at the Asian Games. She also acknowledged that organisers must take into account the costs and logistical complexities involved in delivering such an experience.

The 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games have accommodated athletes on a cruise ship, in container-style huts and at hotels in different locations as part of efforts to reduce costs. Such arrangements have drawn criticism from some athletes and delegations.

Accommodation has been a major focus in the run-up to the Games, with organisers opting not to provide a traditional athletes’ village. Some teams have criticised the quality of their accommodation, including beds that were too short, while others have complained about a shortage of rooms.

Coventry defended the organisers’ decision, saying she was “impressed” with the accommodation and describing the cabins as “really nice.” At the same time, she stressed that athletes’ basic needs should remain the priority.

Drawing on her own experience as an athlete, Coventry said athletes were less concerned about how their accommodation looked than about whether it met their basic needs. For her, the priorities were “a really comfortable bed,” “really good food” and transportation that “ran really well.”

She said the IOC would place greater emphasis on the athlete experience and work with organizing committees and future hosts to establish minimum standards for accommodation and other services.

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Director General Husain Al-Musallam said at a press conference on Friday that a traditional athletes’ village remains the preferred option for organisers, but flexibility is also necessary.

“We wish that we have an athlete village, number one. But, number two, we also have to be flexible,” Al-Musallam said.

Coventry said the issue extends beyond accommodation. The size and scale of a sporting event determine the number of venues required and have a direct impact on the costs of accommodation, transportation and food.

The IOC is therefore discussing venue use and scheduling with international sports federations, including ways to allow different sports to share venues and reduce the need to build additional facilities. IANS

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