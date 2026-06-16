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Donna Vekic Defeats Emma Raducanu to Lift Queen’s Club Title

Donna Vekic defeated Emma Raducanu 6-0, 7-6(6) to win the Queen’s Club title despite a spirited fightback from the home favourite.
Donna Vekic
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LONDON: Croatia’s Donna Vekic resisted a gutsy fightback by Emma Raducanu in front of a partisan crowd to claim the Queen’s Club title with a 6-0 7-6(6) victory on Sunday.

Vekic, who only got into the main draw as a lucky loser after defeat in qualifying, needed five match points to finally end Raducanu’s resistance and win her first title since 2023.

The 29-year-old began the final in devastating fashion, belting ferocious winners all over the court. Agencies

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Queen’s Club
Donna Vekic
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