Pressure Brings Out My Best in ICC Tournaments: Deepti Sharma

LONDON: Seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma says she relishes the pressure that comes with ICC tournaments after delivering a match-winning performance in India’s opening Women’s T20 World Cup game against arch foe Pakistan.

Having endured an underwhelming series against Australia, South Africa and England, Deepti ended her lean patch in style with career-best figures of 5/10 as India began its campaign with a commanding 64-run victory on Sunday.

Her spell was the best by an Indian bowler in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup and the third-best bowling figure overall in the tournament.

The performance came less than a year after Deepti’s five-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup final, which helped India clinch its maiden 50-over World Cup title.

“I like the pressure conditions and ICC tournaments; I feel I have started again from where I had finished, so it feels good. I’m focussing on my process... the same things I do in practice I am applying in matches,” Deepti said at the post-match press conference.

“These things help me, and the only thing is that I have to keep moving forward and not stop and day by day have to keep improving.” The 28-year-old was a part of the Indian team that reached the ODI World Cup final in 2017.

Reflecting on her journey since that time, Deepti said, “When you look at young Deepti and now senior Deepti, it feels very good. Looking back at the earlier matches and the 2017 World Cup, I learnt a lot from that World Cup, and I learn from every match where the errors are happening and where I can be better. IANS

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