Donyell Malen joins Roma after a year at Aston Villa

NEW DELHI: Netherlands forward Donyell Malen has left Aston Villa after a year with the club to join Italian side AS Roma for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Roma said the Netherlands international has joined on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Sky Italia reported that Roma paid a loan fee of 1.7 million pounds ($2.28 million), and the option to ?buy will become an obligation, with a fee of 21.6 million pounds, if certain conditions are met.

British media reports suggested Malen’s move may be a part of a swap deal, with England striker Tammy Abraham, a Roma player currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, being linked with a return to Villa, where he previously spent a season on loan.

Malen, 26, joined Villa in January 2025 after four years at Borussia Dortmund. He made 46 appearances for Villa in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Roma, fifth in Serie A and seven points below leader Inter Milan, will visit Torino on Sunday. IANS

