DP World PGTI launches Vijay Kumar Memorial tournament

From Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) has announced the launch of the inaugural DP World PGTI NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial, a special tournament dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary legacy of legendary Indian golfer Vijay Kumar.

The announcement was made through a formal press release issued by the DP World PGTI to The Sentinel on Monday.

The tournament, carrying a prize purse of Rs 25 lakh, will be held at Lucknow Golf Club from June 9 to 11. The venue holds special significance as it was Vijay Kumar’s home course and the place where his remarkable golfing journey began.

The event comes as a fitting tribute to one of Indian golf’s most iconic figures following his sudden demise on April 28 this year at the age of 57, a loss that deeply saddened the golfing fraternity across the country.

The inaugural Vijay Kumar Memorial, which is the fifth event of the 2026 NexGen season, aims to inspire the next generation of golfers through the values that defined Vijay Kumar’s illustrious career — excellence, humility and sportsmanship. Organisers have also envisioned the tournament as an annual event that will honour his achievements while strengthening the pathway for emerging golfing talent in India.

Born in Lucknow on September 29, 1968, Vijay Kumar turned professional in 1988 and went on to dominate Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. A four-time Order of Merit champion on the Indian circuit, Vijay achieved one of the greatest milestones of his career by winning the prestigious Indian Open in 2002. He remains one of only nine Indian golfers to have captured the coveted title.

Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup in 1999 at St. Andrews, Scotland. Widely admired for his skill, consistency, competitive spirit and exemplary conduct, he served as a role model for an entire generation of golfers and contributed significantly to the growth of the sport in the country. Beyond his achievements on the course, Vijay was fondly remembered for his ever-smiling personality, positive attitude and sense of humour.

The tournament will be played over three rounds (54 holes), with the cut applied after 36 holes. The top 36 players and ties will qualify for the third and final round.

A field of 72 professionals will compete in the event. The leading contenders include Bipin Mukhiya, the current leader of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit, along with Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow, Abhishek Kumar, Vinay Kumar Yadav and Sunit Chowrasia, all winners on the NexGen Tour this season. Promising 15-year-old Arjunveer Shishir is also expected to attract considerable attention.

Besides Rajesh Kumar Gautam, the local challenge will feature seasoned campaigner Sanjay Kumar, a multiple winner on the DP World PGTI, as well as Rishi Kumar and Ashish Kumar Gupta.

The winner of the 2026 NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main DP World PGTI Tour for the 2027 season.

DP World PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl described the event as a heartfelt tribute to a legendary golfer whose contribution to Indian golf would always be remembered with admiration and respect.

“Vijay Kumar was not just a champion golfer, but a true ambassador for Indian golf. He inspired countless golfers through his passion for the game and his remarkable journey that began at Lucknow Golf Club. DP World PGTI is proud to honour his legacy by staging this event at his home course, and we hope this tournament will inspire future generations to pursue the game with the same dedication and spirit that defined his life,” Johl said.

Lucknow Golf Club Captain R.S. Nanda welcomed the return of the DP World PGTI to the city and expressed gratitude for the tournament being dedicated to Vijay Kumar’s memory.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome back the DP World PGTI to Lucknow Golf Club. We are proud to celebrate Vijay Kumar’s memory through this prestigious event. The tournament will further strengthen the popularity of golf in Lucknow and inspire greater participation in the sport,” Nanda said.

Launched in 2025, the DP World PGTI NexGen Tour serves as the developmental circuit of Indian professional golf.

The initiative seeks to provide greater playing opportunities to professional golfers while expanding the sport’s reach into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, thereby enhancing competition and nurturing future talent.

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