Roger Federer set for emotional U.S. Open return at New York exhibition event

New Delhi: Tennis legend Roger Federer will make a highly anticipated return to the U.S. Open this year, seven years after his last appearance at Flushing Meadows, with organisers announcing that the Swiss great will headline a special exhibition event in New York.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be part of Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York on August 25, as one of tennis' greatest players comes back to a tournament in which he had many of the best experiences of his career.

Federer, who retired from tennis in 2022 following a legendary 24-year playing career, is the only man to have won five U.S. Open men's singles titles in a row. His appearance is expected to be one of the top events on this year's program.

Federer shared some warm words on his connection to the New York Major after the news broke. "The US Open has always been one of the most special tournaments for me," he said. "So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me. I have missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year."

Joining him will be several other American legends, such as a former U.S. Open champion, Andy Roddick, eight-time major winner Andre Agassi, and seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe. IANS

Also Read: Odegaard Strike Earns Norway 1-1 Draw with Morocco in World Cup Warm-Up