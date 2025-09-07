Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial 2025: Assam struggling against Mumbai

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam found themselves in a difficult position against Mumbai finishing day III at 103-4 in their second innings in the Dr (Capt)K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament 2025 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Riyan Parag offered some resistance with a fluent unbeaten 57 from 59 balls. Earlier in reply to Assam 1st innings total 206, Mumbai posted a commanding 407 in their 1st innings and earned a big lead.

Brief scores: Assam 1st Innings: 206/10 in 49.2 overs (Denish Das 83 off 97 balls, Swarupam Purkayastha 39 off 35 balls, Parvej Musaraf 26 off 66 balls; Atharva Ankolekar 7/39, Sylvester Dsouza 3/53); Mumbai 1st Innings: 407/10 in 99.1 overs (Akash Anand 69 off 105 balls, Ajinkya Rahane 66 off 110 balls, Akhil Herwadkar 54 off 67 balls, Musheer Khan 43 off 69 balls; Dipjyoti Saikia 3/52, Ayushman Malakar 3/76, Rahul Singh 2/82, Mrinmoy Dutta 1/68); Assam 2nd Innings: 103/4 in 28.4 overs (Riyan Parag not out 57 off 59 balls, Parvej Musaraf 17 off 30 balls, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 14 off 67 balls; Roystan Das 2/13).

Also Read: World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat, Jaismine, Narender secure wins; Lovlina, Hitesh ousted

Also Watch: