World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat, Jaismine, Narender secure wins; Lovlina, Hitesh ousted

Liverpool: Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) experienced contrasting fortunes on their return to international boxing after a year, at the World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

The former recorded an impressive win while the latter lost her opener in Liverpool.

Two-time World champion Nikhat posted a comprehensive 5-0 victory over younger Olympian Jennifer Lozano of the USA to set a pre-quarterfinal date with Turkey’s double Olympics silver medallist Cakiroglu Busenaz.

Even though she was out of action for a few months after the Paris Olympics, the 29-year-old Nikhat had no trace of rustiness as she displayed her fine movement and ring craft to outwit southpaw Jennifer.

Nikhat gauged her opponent well before delivering clean combinations from a long range to take the first round.

Even as Jennifer tried closing the gap to catch up, Nikhat relied on her excellent footwork and accuracy to keep the American at bay.

The Indian was in complete control as she executed her counters, including the effective right hook, while maintaining a safe distance in the third and final round.

Lovlina, who got a bye for her Paris Olympics quarterfinal appearance, lost 0-5 to Turkey’s European Championship bronze medallist Busra Isildar.

In a scrappy affair, the strongly built Busra gained early ground through her powerful shots. Lovlina made a comeback by finding the target from a distance before the Turkish boxer prevailed because of her cleaner punches.

Hitesh, who also got a bye, put up a superb fight before being ousted by Finn Robert Bos with a 1-4 verdict in the Men’s 70 kg category. A lusty right from Bos in the third round grounded Hitesh and earned the Dutchman a decisive advantage.

On Friday night, after Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) defeated Ukrainian Daria-Olha Hutarina 5-0, Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (90kg) beat Ireland’s Martin McDonagh 4-1 to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Olympian Diego Lenzi. IANS

Also Read: World Archery Championships: India assured of two medals

Also Watch;