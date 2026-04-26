‘Drop Kohli on the first ball and he’ll make you pay’: Gavaskar on GT’s costly miss in RCB chase

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Gujarat Titans paid a heavy price for dropping Virat Kohli, early in the chase, that helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seal a five-wicket win.

“That dropped catch of Virat Kohli off Siraj’s bowling definitely cost Gujarat Titans a lot. We all know he is not just known as a king. He is known as a chase master as well. He loves these kinds of situations where he comes in to bat, knows the target, and can play according to the situation,” Gavaskar told JioStar, reacting to the ‘turning point’ of the game.

Speaking about the impact of the early reprieve, he added, “You drop him on the first ball, then he will definitely make you pay. That is exactly what he did. After that dropped catch, what a knock he has played.”

Kohli’s innings not only laid the foundation for the chase but also saw him achieve milestones, becoming the first player to reach 800 fours in IPL history and only the third to hit 300 sixes in the tournament.

Gavaskar further highlighted Kohli’s mastery in run chases, stating, “Chasing down huge totals with ease has been Virat’s trademark batting style throughout his career. GT must be thinking about that dropped catch. At one point in the run chase, when the spinners were bowling, the ball was gripping a bit. It would not have been that easy once the ball got a little older. But this man is one of the greatest in the game. He made it look easy.” IANS

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