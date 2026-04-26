Assam, Tripura set up title clash in 2nd North East Rising Cup 2026 U-15 girls tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Tripura in the final of the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2026 (U-15 Girls) cricket, scheduled for Sunday. Both teams registered convincing wins in their respective semi-finals held at different venues on Saturday.

In the first semi-final at Judges Field, Tripura defeated Manipur by 65 runs via the VJD method in a rain-affected encounter. Tripura posted 165 for 4 in 27.1 overs, with Rimsha Karmakar scoring 53 off 52 balls and Sayantika Sutradhar contributing 38 off 40. For Manipur, Laishram Linthoi Chanu picked up two wickets.

Chasing a revised target of 187 in a reduced 24-over match, Manipur were bowled out for 121 in 21.1 overs. Viviene Laishram top-scored with 51 off 39 balls, while Marvi Maibam added 21. Purba Chowdhury and Alankrita Saha claimed two wickets each to seal Tripura’s place in the final.

In the other semi-final at the ACA Cricket Academy ground in Fulung, North Guwahati, Assam cruised to a dominant 10-wicket win over Mizoram. Mizoram were bundled out for just 45 in 30.2 overs, with Remruati PC scoring 12. Assam’s bowlers put up an impressive display, led by Ishita Chanda (3/1).

Assam then chased down the target comfortably, reaching 46 without loss in just 5.3 overs. Aradhya Dutta remained unbeaten on 22 off 18 balls, while Murshana Baruah scored an unbeaten 13 off 15 deliveries.

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