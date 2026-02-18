Dubai Championships: Rutuja Bhosale-Peangtarn Plipuech pair advances

DUBAI: India No. 1 Rutuja Bhosale made her WTA 1000 doubles debut on a winning note as she and her Thai partner, Peangtarn Plipuech, defeated Japan’s Eri Hozumi and Chinese Taipei’s Fang-Hsien Wu 7-5, 6-2 to reach the round of 16 at Dubai Championships on Tuesday.

Bhosale, ranked 142 in WTA Rankings, and Plipuech will face fourth-seeded Kazakh-Serbian duo of Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic, the Australian Open finalists, for a place in the semifinals. Agencies

