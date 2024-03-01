Dubai Tennis Championships: India's Yuki Bhambri in doubles semifinals; Rohan Bopanna out

Dubai: India's Yuki Bhambri made his first men's doubles semi-finals of the ATP 500 tour after he and his partner Robin Hasse upset third seeds Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai on Thursday.

Bhambri and his Dutch partner Hasse, who came through the qualifying round to earn a spot in the main draw, took one hour and 22 minutes to produce a remarkable performance to beat Britain's Murray and New Zealand's Venus 6-4, 7-6(1).

In the Friday's semi-final, Bhambri and Hasse will face the second-seeded pairing of Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the US.

However, there was disappointment in store for the Australian Open men's doubles winning pair of India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden, who lost in the quarter-finals.

The top-seeded pair of Bopanna and Ebden began well but their opponents, Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Czech Republic's Adam Pavlasek came from behind to emerge winners by 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 in a match lasting one hour and 11 minutes. Agencies

