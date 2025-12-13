Duffy’s five-for powers Kiwis to 9-wicket win over Windies in Wellington

Wellington: Jacob Duffy claimed his second five-wicket haul of the series as New Zealand beat West Indies by nine wickets in the second Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with one game remaining.

West Indies were bowled out for just 128 in their second innings, setting a meagre target of 56 for the hosts. Chasing the small total, opener Devon Conway held firm with an unbeaten 28 off 22 balls, while Kane Williamson (16 off 12) wrapped up the win.

It was New Zealand’s first victory of the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. West Indies, meanwhile, have now lost six of their seven matches in this cycle and remain winless.

Opting to field, New Zealand bowled out West Indies for 205 on the opening day. Blair Tickner was the pick of the bowlers, but he unfortunately dislocated his shoulder and took no further part in the Test.

New Zealand endured some hiccups in their first innings, but half-centuries from Conway (60) and Mitchell Hay (61) helped them secure a 73-run lead.

The visitors hardly put up a fight in their second innings. After losing two wickets in the 10-over phase before stumps on day two, they started well on the third morning, surviving the first half-hour without damage. However, a mix-up resulted in Brandon King being run out, triggering a collapse. Shai Hope departed in the same over, closing the face and giving Michael Rae a simple return catch. Captain Roston Chase fell soon after, edging a rising delivery from Duffy to the keeper.

Hodge and first-Test hero Justin Greaves (25) briefly steadied the innings, but in the 31st over Hodge’s well-timed pull went straight to substitute Will Young, who completed a sharp rebound catch at midwicket.

At 88 for 6, with the lead still under 20, the contest was effectively over. Duffy trapped Greaves lbw on review, then had Tevin Imlach edging a loose drive to second slip. Rae added his third by removing Jayden Seales caught behind, before Duffy sealed his five-for as No. 11 Ojay Shields miscued a pull to fine leg.

Chasing the modest target, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Conway added 26 in seven overs before Latham chipped a leading edge to third slip off Anderson Phillip. Conway then counterattacked with six fours in his unbeaten 28, and Williamson’s brisk 16 off 12 in the 10th over wrapped up the win.

Brief scores: New Zealand 278/9 dec. (Hay 61, Conway 60, Phillip 3/70) and 57/1 (Conway 28*, Williamson 16*, Phillip 1/17) beat West Indies 205 (Hope 47, Tickner 4/32) and 128 (Hodge 35, Duffy 5/38, Rae 3/45) by nine wickets. IANS

