Duleep Trophy: Badoni’s fifty takes North Zone to 308/6 despite Manishi’s three-fer

Bengaluru: Ayush Badoni struck a rapid half-century as North Zone reached 308/6 in 75.2 overs, despite East Zone left-arm spinner Manishi claiming 3-63 on day one of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence on Thursday.

Electing to bowl first, East Zone fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar had little assistance, before Manishi came in to pick three wickets. Badoni, who hit seven boundaries in his quick-fire knock of 60 balls, was involved in stands of 67 and 61 with Yash Dhull (39) and Nishant Sindhu (47) respectively to take North Zone past 300.

In the morning, with Shubman Gill unavailable due to fever, Ankit Kumar took over as North Zone’s skipper and opened the innings alongside Shubham Khajuria. The duo had a steady start by sharing a 49-run opening partnership, before Manishi triggered a collapse. He first trapped Ankit lbw in the 15th over, before dismissing Khajuria and later Dhull in the same fashion before lunch break arrived.

Despite the wobble, Badoni was proactive in getting runs off Manishi and Mukhtar Hussain to get his fifty at run-a-ball. But against the run of play, Badoni gave a catch behind to wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra and fell to Mukhtar. Sindhu also looked solid while hitting four fours and two sixes in his knock worth 70 balls, before edging behind to Kushagra off Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal. Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Sahil Lotra took their time to get runs at a watchful pace for North Zone. But Shami, who toiled hard all day, finally got some success by having Lotra nick behind to Kushagra for 19. (IANS)

