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Duleep Trophy Final: East Zone in Command as South Zone Reach 242/6 at Stumps

Mohammad Shami’s two wickets help East Zone reduce South Zone to 242/6, leaving them 466 runs behind in the Duleep Trophy final.
Duleep Trophy
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CHENNAI: Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami's decisive blows while operating in short spells helped East Zone close in on the Duleep Trophy title, reducing South Zone to 242 for six on the third day of the final in Chennai on Tuesday.

Skipper Tilak Varma (56, 133b) and CV Milind (0) were batting at stumps after Shreyas Gopal (26) got out in the closing minutes of the day. South still trail by 466 runs and overhauling East's humongous 708 is nearly impossible from this point.

Shami's three spells on the day were - 3-2-1-0, 4-1-10-1 and 4-1-6-1 - for an overall 11-4-17-2 and the short bursts were, perhaps, prompted by the humid Chennai conditions.

Shaik Rasheed (29) and Devdutt Padikkal (62) were involved in a 56-run stand for the third wicket, looking good for something bigger. Agencies

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Duleep Trophy
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