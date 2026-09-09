Indian men’s hockey team depart for Japan to defend Asian Games 2026 title

New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team departed for Japan on Tuesday evening to defend their continental crown at the Asian Games 2026, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

The hockey competition will be played in Kakamigahara, located approximately 35 km from Nagoya.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian side will be determined to put behind their disappointing eighth-place finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, held last month in the Netherlands and Belgium, and shift focus towards the crucial continental assignment. IANS

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