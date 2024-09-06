Duleep Trophy: India C nose ahead of India D despite Axar Patel’s all-round efforts

Anantapur: After bowlers called the shots which resulted in 14 wickets falling in a single day, India C managed to nose just ahead of India D at the end of Day One of the Duleep Trophy first-round game at the Rural Development Trust ground here on Thursday. Pushed into batting first, India D found themselves in trouble at 76/8, till Axar Patel stepped up to hit a counter-attacking 86 as the team made 164 in their first innings, with the next highest score being just 13.

In reply, Axar and Harshit Rana took two wickets each to leave India C at 91/4, and trail by 73 runs.

Brief scores: India D 164 in 48.3 overs (Axar Patel 86; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-19, Himanshu Chauhan 2-22) lead India C 91/4 in 33 overs (Abishek Porel 32 not out; Harshit Rana 2-13, Axar Patel 2-16) by 73 runs. IANS

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill among others directed to play in Duleep Trophy: Report

Also Watch: