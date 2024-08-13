Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill among others directed to play in Duleep Trophy: Report

New Delhi: Ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, BCCI has directed the top national team players, including KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, to take part in Duleep Trophy, either partially or fully.

According to the Cricbuzz report, India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been given the option to choose whether or not to participate.

Hardik Pandya is expected to be the only notable absentee among the top international players, as he has stepped away from red-ball cricket. However, despite being consistently overlooked for international assignments, selectors are likely to include Ishan Kishan in one of the four squads. Jasprit Bumrah will be exempted from domestic duties, and Mohammed Shami, who is still recovering from surgery, is also unlikely to participate in the competition, the report said. (IANS)

