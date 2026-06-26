Durand Cup 2026 set for July 25–August 23 with 24 teams and six venues

NEW DELHI: The Durand Cup 2026 will be held between July 25 and August 23 bringing together 24 teams, including two foreign sides, across five host cities, the organising committee announced on Thursday. The tournament will be hosted by Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong, with Ranchi making its debut as a host city in the competition’s history.

Matches will be played across six venues, with Kolkata hosting fixtures at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan, while Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong will serve as the other host venues. Agencies

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