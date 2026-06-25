MNPF Cadre Held in Imphal as Security Forces Step Up Statewide Crackdown

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested a suspected cadre of the Manipur Naga People Front (MNPF) during an operation in Imphal West district, as authorities continue intensified counter-insurgency measures across the state.

The arrested individual, identified as Siro Wungta alias Ronaldo (24), was allegedly a self-styled Lance Corporal of the outfit. He was apprehended near the ISBT Gate at Khuman Lampak under the jurisdiction of Imphal Police Station on June 22, according to security officials.

The arrest forms part of a broader security campaign aimed at curbing insurgent activities and maintaining law and order in vulnerable areas. Alongside targeted operations, security personnel have been conducting extensive search and area domination exercises in fringe and sensitive districts across Manipur.

During these operations, authorities also recovered arms and ammunition, although officials have not disclosed details of the seized cache. To strengthen surveillance and movement control, 112 checkpoints and nakas have been established across hill and valley districts.

The latest action comes amid continued intelligence-based operations by security agencies, which have led to multiple arrests of insurgent cadres and the recovery of weapons in recent weeks as efforts to restore stability in the state continue.