Durand Cup: Bodoland FC to face NEUFC in opener today

Pramod Boro inaugurates advanced football ground at Kokrajhar SAI Stadium

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Monday evening inaugurated the newly up-graded FIFA standard sand based advanced football ground with and smart internal drainage and sprinkle system at SAI Stadium, Kanthalguri, Kokrajhar in the presence of BTC Soeaker Katiram Boro, EMs-Daobaisa Boro, Nilut Swargiary, MLS Lawrence Islary, secretary of Assam Football Association (AFA) Dr. Sangrang Brahma and army officials.

Boro said all preparations were over and Kokrajhar is ready to host the Durand Cup for the second consecutive year. He said the BTR was a hotspot of football lovers and it is also a breeding ground of football players. The hosting of Durand Cup is a great privilege for the people of BTC through which the positive message of peace, integrity and brotherhood will spread, besides being a good exposure for the football talents.

Bodoland Football Club, a local outfit from BTR will take on the North East United FC in the opening match of 133rd Durand Cup in Zone-III to be held at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar on July 30. Match will kick off at 3 pm.

It is to be noted that of the six groups, Group- E, comprising ISL sides North-East United FC (NEUFC) and Odisha FC along with BSF, besides the local Bodoland FC team, will be based in Kokrajhar. A total of 24 teams, including two services teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, will be seen in action across 43 matches in this edition of Durand Cup which will be played in the four host cities of Kokrajhar, Shillong, Jamshedpur (last two named making their debut as host cities) and Kolkata. The final will also be held in Kolkata..

