Kokrajhar is ready to host Durand Cup; John Abraham likely to watch NEUFC match

KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar is all set to host the 133rd Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament of Asia, scheduled to be held from July 30 at Kokrajhar SAI Stadium. In a press meet held at Kokrajhar SAI Stadium on Friday, BTC EM of Sports and Youth Welfare, Daobaisa Boro said the preparations for hosting 133rd Durand Cup was over and the venue for zone-III at Kokrajhar SAI was being readied. There is 11,000 seating capacity in the stadium. The local organizing committee has fixed the rate of VIP ticket at Rs 500, Rs 180 for the South and North iron gallery and Rs 240 for western gallery.

Four teams comprising- local Bodoland FC, NE United FC, Odisha FC and BSF team will play at zone-III in Kokrajhar and one of the quarter final matches will be held at the same venue.

Boro said the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony was yet to be finalized but an invitation for the closing ceremony was given to the president of India-Draupadi Murmu. He said the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro will finalize the guests of the inaugural ceremony. He further said the owner of the NEUFC, John Abraham, has given his willingness to visit Kokrajhar and would watch one NEUFC match.

