Durand Cup: FC Goa topple Rangdajied United FC with Thrilling 4-3 Win

Shillong: FC Goa (FCG) edged Rangdajied United FC (RUFC) in a seven-goal thriller starting their campaign in the 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup, with a 4-3 win in a Group F encounter played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

Leander D’Cunha, Devendra Murgaokar, Abawiha and Vellingtonscored for the Gaurs while strikes from Pajuh, a world-class goal from Pynbha and one from Apbor, were not enough for the newly included team to earn a point from their opening game.

With the heavy rain, ground conditions were difficult. However, both teams were looking to attack in the first ten minutes of the game.

Rangdajied United it was who took the lead in the 19th minute of the game. The wildcards stunned the Gaurs when Pajuh took advantage of a defensive lapse to step up and unleash a shot from distance for a sensational goal.

Both teams were giving an equal fight to each other and RUFC were doing well to find the gaps with perfect passes to each other without being dispossessed inside the opposition box, which gave them all the advantage in the world.

In the beginning of the second half, the Goa earned a penalty for a tackle by the RUFC goalkeeper. Leander D’Cunha stepped up to take the shot which the keeper saved but Leander was too quick to shoot off the rebound and put it in the back of the net.

The Gaurs completed the comeback with a beautiful cross coming in from the right flank, reaching Devendra inside the box, who just put his foot on it and directed the ball towards into the net showing great finishing skills.

The local side however got back into the game within two minutes when a throw-in landed at the feet of Pynbha, who shot a screamer that curved and ended at the right top corner of the net.

Goa again took the lead when another mistake from RUFC inside the box led to a handball and the referee pointing towards the spot yet again. Abawiha took the penalty. RUFC goalkeeper dived in the right direction to stop the penalty but still failed to stop the ball from going in. However, RUFC made it all square again with Apbor putting a beautiful shot inside the net from an extremely tight angle.

Late drama continued as the Gaurs got the winning goal of the match. Likson tried to put the ball into the net from the right flank from an extremely tight angle but it hit the bar and Vellington was there at the right place at the right time to shoot the rebound into the net and produce a magical moment in the dying seconds of the game. (ANI)

Also Read: Brandon Fernandes bids goodbye to Goa FC after 7-year stay with Indian Super League (ISL) club

Also Watch: