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Durand Cup: FC Raengdai mark debut with win over Indian Navy

FC Raengdai mark their Durand Cup debut with a historic 1-0 win over Indian Navy, courtesy of Khaidem Amarjit Singh’s decisive second-half strike.
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Imphal: FC Raengdai marked their maiden Durand Cup appearance in memorable fashion with an impressive 1-0 victory over last year's quarterfinalists, Indian Navy Football Team, in a Group D fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Thursday.

Substitute Khaidem Amarjit Singh scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute, handing the Manipuri outfit a historic first-ever Durand Cup goal and a deserved victory. IANS

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