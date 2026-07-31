Lionel Messi Back in Inter Miami Training After World Cup Heartbreak

MIAMI: Superstar Lionel Messi returned to practice for Inter Miami on Wednesday, 10 days after Argentina’s World Cup run ended with a 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the final earlier this month.

Messi was shown stepping onto the training field alongside his Miami teammate Luis Suarez in a video posted to social media by the Major League Soccer club.

The two-time defending MLS MVP missed Miami’s first two matches after the World Cup break against Chicago and Montreal, both of which the team still won, extending its winning streak to six matches.

Messi also chose not to participate in Wednesday night’s MLS vs. Liga MX All- Star Game in Charlotte, instead taking some time off to visit his father, Jorge, who the Messi family announced during the World Cup is battling an undisclosed illness. Agencies

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