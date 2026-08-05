Durand Cup: Lalrinliana Hnamte brace powers Sporting Club Delhi to win over Jamshedpur FC

RANCHI: Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant youngster Lalrinliana Hnamte scored a brace to inspire Sporting Club to a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their Durand Cup 2026 match in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC, playing its last tournament with its senior team before folding operations as an Indian Super League (ISL) side, opened the scoring through Mohammed Sanan in the 22nd minute.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among hundreds of Jamshedpur FC fans, who had travelled to the stadium with banners requesting the club’s owners — the TATA Group — to reconsider their decision of shutting the ISL team down.

SC Delhi, stunned into silence, absorbed the pressure and began its comeback after the break. Riding on quick passing and clinical finishing, Hnamte scored twice in five minutes to pull of a memorable victory.

The win also took the new ISL side to the top of its Durand Cup group. Agencies

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