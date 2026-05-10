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Indian Super League: Mohun Bagan Super Giant drop to second

Mohun Bagan Super Giant slipped to second in the ISL standings after a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in Goa.
Indian Super League
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Margoa: Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced a major setback in the Indian Super League title race after a 1-1 draw with FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday evening. This result dropped the Mariners to second place, behind East Bengal on goal difference. Both teams entered the match concerned about the tough weather in Goa. The 5 PM kick-off raised worries about the oppressive heat and humidity. However, overcast skies and intermittent rain created much better conditions, letting the game be played at a lively pace. IANS

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