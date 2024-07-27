Durban's Super Giants sign Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes for 2025 season

Durban: Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England all-rounder Chris Woakes have joined Durban’s Super Giants for the SA20 2025 season. Both will feature in their first season of the tournament. The SA20 2025 season is scheduled from January 9 to February 8. The deadline for the retentions was July 21 while the last date for the direct signing is August 31.

Recently, Williamson declined the New Zealand central contract and indicated his intentions to play in the SA20.

“There’s a number of great competitions on during that time, but SA20 looks really exciting,” Williamson had told reporters. “Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. However, my priority still is playing for New Zealand. Think I miss maybe a handful of games over a three-week period.”

Also Read: India shouldn’t go to Pakistan for CT: Harbhajan Singh

Also Watch: