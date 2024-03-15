Dutch footballer Quincy Promes arrested in Dubai at request of Netherlands

The Hague: Dutch professional footballer Quincy Promes, convicted for drug trafficking and stabbing his cousin, was arrested in Dubai at the request of Dutch authorities, the Dutch Public Prosecutor announced in a press release on Wednesday. According to the press statement, the arrest was the result of constructive cooperation between the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands. The arrest was made based on a Red Notice issued by the Netherlands. Netherlands will now request the extradition of Promes.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.

Promes was sentenced in absentia last month to six years in prison for involvement in the smuggling of a large load of cocaine by the court in Amsterdam. The Dutch public prosecutor had demanded nine years imprisonment. Last year he also received 1.5 years in prison for stabbing his cousin at a family party. IANS

Also Read: Ukraine, Netherlands sign deal on security cooperation

Also Watch: