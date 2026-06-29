Dutch swimmer Marrit Steenbergen sets new 100m freestyle record

NEW DELHI: Dutch swimmer Marrit Steenbergen set a new women’s 100m freestyle record on Saturday, clocking 51.68 seconds in the finals of the Sette Colli International Trophy in Rome.

The 26-year-old reigning world champion bettered the 51.71 that Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom posted at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

Steenbergen finished ahead of Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey (52.52) and Italy’s Sara Curtis (52.69) in the Rome meet.

Haughey had led at the midway point in 24.94 but Steenbergen pulled out a huge turn and expanded her margin. Agencies

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