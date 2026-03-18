Singapore National Swimming Championship: Astha Choudhury wins gold with new national record

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: India’s star swimmer Astha Choudhury, who hails from Assam, delivered a sensational performance at the Singapore National Swimming Championship, clinching the gold medal in the 200m butterfly event on day I on Tuesday.

She finished first with an impressive timing of 2 minutes 17.09 seconds, setting a new national record in the process. The previous record of 2 minutes 18.18 seconds was held by Apeksha Fernandez (Maharashtra).

Also Read: Jayawardene Anticipates 'Newer Version' of Rohit Sharma for Upcoming IPL Season