Each game is important, have to give our best: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Dambulla: Ahead of opening their Women’s T20 Asia Cup title defence against Pakistan, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said that winning each game and giving their best in the tournament is of utmost importance. The Asia Cup comes at a critical juncture for India, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled in Bangladesh in October.

The tournament will be played from July 19 to 28 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. After playing against Pakistan, India will further play against the UAE and Nepal to round off its Group A games. India are the defending champions and have lifted the trophy seven times, the most by any team in the competition.

“This tournament is very important for all of us to prepare ourselves for the T20 World Cup. But at the same time, we always give equal respect to this tournament, because if you do well in an Asian tournament, you'll always improve your cricket at the world level.”

“So, I think this tournament is equally important for us and our focus will remain the same, like how we prepare for the T20 World Cup or any other World Cup. So, each and every game is important for us to win and give our best,” said Harmanpreet in a pre-tournament press conference.

India go into the tournament after beating Bangladesh 5-0 and drawing 1-1 with South Africa. “Well, the challenge will be to keep doing the right things which we have done in the old Asia Cups and we just want to keep playing the same type of cricket and keep dominating other teams. We just want to enjoy our cricket and just keep doing what we have done in the history (of this tournament),” added Harmanpreet. IANS

