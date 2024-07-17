Women's ICC T20 rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur climbs to 12th, Shafali Verma rises to 15th spot

NEW DELHI: India opener Shafali Verma on Tuesday moved to 15th place while her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the 12th spot in the latest ICC T20 rankings, following their strong performances in the series against South Africa.

Harmanpreet has moved up three places and now has 613 rating points while Shafali rose two rungs to share the 15th spot with New Zealand's Amelia Kerr and Danni Wyatt from England.

The swashbuckling Smriti Mandhana continues to be the top-ranked Indian batter as she remained static on the fifth spot.

In the bowlers' list, the seasoned Deepti Sharma continued her stay at the third place.

Radha Yadav moved eight spots to 15th while Pooja Vastrakar climbed up six places to 23rd and Shreyanka Patil rose nine rungs to 60th. Agencies

